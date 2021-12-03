SANTAFERIA: Revives Their National Tour and Releases New Single: Vamos a la Boti

Santaferia has cause to celebrate this year. The popular Chilean band released “Morena Esperanza,” their salute to Illapu, and also united with Los Auténticos Decadentes to play with them in the tribute to Abuelos de la Nada.
Thus, on their 15th anniversary, Santaferia proves their strength. The band scheduled three sold-out shows at Arena Monticello. And the group added to those events a clinical study for a safe return to music, a project developed among the SCD, the University of Chile, and Club Amanda.
Meanwhile, Santaferia released today a new single, “Vamos a la Boti,” a track inspired by the free spirit of their first songs, those from their self-managed first album ”Le traigo cumbia.” Simple and lively, the song was created to keep lifting up their audience with rhythm, happiness, and an understandable language.
Composed to celebrate the end of quarantine and the possibility of going to the corner “bar,” the place where the town traditionally stocks up on beer and other drinks to party, Santaferia releases this song inviting the enjoyment and happiness of their audience, as they have done for 15 years. Mixed by the prominent Chilean engineer based in Los Angeles, California, Cristian Robles, “Vamos a la Boti” emerges as a great end-of-year song.On the other hand, November 27 is the date chosen by Eduardo “Rosty” Medina, founding member of “La Vagancia” – Santaferia’s popular fan club -, to release “Locura y pasión,” the book in which he tells the story of this unique organization of the group’s followers that supports the band as if it were a soccer team, a popular phenomenon that was important to record.
Santaferia’s documentary, “Pa’ que lo baile como quiera,” premiered in Passline and at the Cine Arte Alameda, will show at the Sala Insomnia de Valparaíso and will have a showing at Festival In-Edit in December. Thus, with news and a new single, “Vamos a la Boti,” Santaferia’s homegrown cumbia delivers powerful signals of revival and proves that it is more alive than ever.