SANTAFERIA: Revives Their National Tour and Releases New Single: Vamos a la Boti

Santaferia has cause to celebrate this year. The popular Chilean band released “Morena Esperanza,” their salute to Illapu, and also united with Los Auténticos Decadentes to play with them in the tribute to Abuelos de la Nada.

Thus, on their 15th anniversary, Santaferia proves their strength. The band scheduled three sold-out shows at Arena Monticello. And the group added to those events a clinical study for a safe return to music, a project developed among the SCD, the University of Chile, and Club Amanda.

Meanwhile, Santaferia released today a new single, “Vamos a la Boti,” a track inspired by the free spirit of their first songs, those from their self-managed first album ”Le traigo cumbia.” Simple and lively, the song was created to keep lifting up their audience with rhythm, happiness, and an understandable language.