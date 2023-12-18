SIDDHARTHA Delivers An Unforgettable SOLD OUT Night At The Foro Sol In Mexico City In Front Of More Than 60,000 people

Without a doubt, the year 2023 will be remembered by thousands of fans who were present at the Foro Sol in Mexico City to chant the songs of Siddhartha, who in front of more than 60,000 people didn’t only deliver the biggest concert of his career, but also the most memorable.

In front of a sold-out crowd, Siddhartha started his show around 9 p.m. with a short text on the screens of the venue, inspired by a memory from his beginnings as a solo artist all those years ago, followed by the first chords of “Why You?”.