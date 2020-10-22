The Outstanding Chilean Singer MARIEL MARIEL Is back With Her New Single GLOW And All Her Unique Flow Latino

After the success of their previous track “Sacar los tambores” feat. Cecilia “La Incomparable” released in the middle of the social outburst, Chilean singer and awarded artist Mariel Mariel returns with “Glow”, a song created during the quarantine that was born under the necessity of giving ourselves a relaxing and liberating moment.
“It is a song inspired by the mystique that the winter solstice gives us; our inner fire struggling to reinvent itself,” says the artist about her new composition with her partner Andres Landon. Through this single, she adds, “we celebrate our Latin identity and our positive energy; with a little bit of winter sunshine we create a party, a gift for the body and soul.”
As for Andrés Landon, he comments that in “Glow” they tried to rescue the connection between people, “if everyone has a sparkle in their eyes, we can spread joy despite the distance of these times”. Mariel Mariel adds that they invoked the most luminous energies to keep the heart burning in dark times and days. “We created the material in the middle of the quarantine with Andres, in our improvised home-studios and in family homes, where we have been staying while we left Santiago for our new life in Valparaiso,” explains the artist.
In this way, “Glow” is presented as that necessary pause to be with ourselves and give us those simple pleasures to celebrate our capacity to shine, taking advantage of the sun’s rays that are sometimes scarce during the winter.
“It has to do with the search to move our bodies, to continue with the flame, the fire and the light that music gives us, even though we are in this internal state that quarantine takes us to,” Mariel Mariel explains. “Glow” was composed and produced by the singer herself along with Andrés Landon and DR. FIFO, while the Mix and Master was done by the recognized national producers Pablo Stipicic and Chalo González.