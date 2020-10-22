The Outstanding Chilean Singer MARIEL MARIEL Is back With Her New Single GLOW And All Her Unique Flow Latino

After the success of their previous track “Sacar los tambores” feat. Cecilia “La Incomparable” released in the middle of the social outburst, Chilean singer and awarded artist Mariel Mariel returns with “Glow”, a song created during the quarantine that was born under the necessity of giving ourselves a relaxing and liberating moment.

“It is a song inspired by the mystique that the winter solstice gives us; our inner fire struggling to reinvent itself,” says the artist about her new composition with her partner Andres Landon. Through this single, she adds, “we celebrate our Latin identity and our positive energy; with a little bit of winter sunshine we create a party, a gift for the body and soul.”