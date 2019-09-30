The Spanish Singer and Songwriter LEIVA Receives Three Latin Grammy® Nominations

The Latin Recording Academy® announced the nominations for the 20th annual edition of the Latin GRAMMYs®, and the Madrid-born singer and songwriter Leiva received a total of three.

His album Nuclear is up for Best Pop/Rock Album and Best Recording Package (created by the album’s art director Boa Mistura). Meanwhile, the album track “Godzilla,” featuring Mexican artist Ximena Sariñana and the Spanish rocker Enrique Bunbury, is nominated for Best Rock Song.

It’s another milestone in Leiva’s upward trajectory, on the heels of the successful international leg of his Nuclear Tour that was great success in Argentina and Uruguay. He also sold out his upcoming hometown date, to be recorded for a live album tentatively titled Madrid Nuclear, within a day of tickets going on sale. His upcoming engagements include a concert in Mexico City and an extensive tour of Spain.

In the meantime, Leiva premiered the video for his new single off the album “Superpoderes”. The video was directed by Titan Pozo and stars the Spanish longboard champion, Alejandra Salamandra. It was recorded in a sequence shot, which illustrates the skater going downhill in full speed on a road in Alicante. This unique shot was recorded by a motorcycle camera, giving it a nice surrounding “choreography”. Without a doubt, it is a beautiful and simple video with a powerful image that matches one of the strongest songs of the album.