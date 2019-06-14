ALEX ANWANDTER: TO PERFORM 4 SELECTED SHOWS IN THE U.S.: Santa Ana, San Francisco, Chicago & New York City

The internationally known Chilean electropop singer-songwriter, musician and film and music director, Alex Anwandter will be performing 4 selected dates in the U.S. this July as part of his tour for his critically acclaimed 4th solo album Latinoamericana.
Known as one of the leading names of Chile’s vibrant new pop scene, Alex Anwandter, intertwines 80’s influenced dance music with emotional songwriting to captivate his audience through his heavily concept-driven albums and entrancing live performances. His latest album Latinoamericana was led by the single “Locura”, a catchy song seen from the surface of a deep message describing society’s current state, that made its mark by grabbing the attention of local and international media alike.
In the beginning of 2019, the pop enthusiast performed at the iconic Roxy Theatre in Los Angeles, where he packed the venue. Since then he has performed internationally in Lollapalooza Argentina, Chile and Tijuana, to name a few and has received the Premio Maguey Queer Icon at the 34th annual Guadalajara International Film Festival given to personalities that are an emblem of a diverse and transgressive culture, and key figures of a free and open sexual culture.
Now, he continues to diffuse his artistic abilities by taking his message to the selected U.S. cities below.
JULY 9, 2019 – Santa Ana, CA – Constellation Room
JULY 11, 2019 – San Francisco, CA – Slim’s
JULY 12, 2019 – Chicago, IL – Beat Kitchen
JULY 13, 2019 – New York City, NY – Le Poisson Rouge
Photo Credit: Tsarina Marrin