ALEX ANWANDTER: TO PERFORM 4 SELECTED SHOWS IN THE U.S.: Santa Ana, San Francisco, Chicago & New York City

In the beginning of 2019, the pop enthusiast performed at the iconic Roxy Theatre in Los Angeles, where he packed the venue. Since then he has performed internationally in Lollapalooza Argentina, Chile and Tijuana, to name a few and has received the Premio Maguey Queer Icon at the 34th annual Guadalajara International Film Festival given to personalities that are an emblem of a diverse and transgressive culture, and key figures of a free and open sexual culture.