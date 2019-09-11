The Essential Café Tacvba Song Lyrics You Need to Memorize Before Heading to Their Concert

Iconic rock en español trailblazers Café Tacvba are currently on the road celebrating 30 years since its formation.
The band will be playing several of its hits spanning its seven studio albums when they hit the stage.
If you are going to see them live, here are some song lyrics you need to scream at the top of your lungs during the concert!
1. Las Flores
Ay
Ven y dime todas esas cosas
Invítame a sentarme junto a ti
Escucharé todos tus sueños en mi oído
With a very simple invitation, Emmanuel del Real, the keyboardist for Café Tacvba, opened up a garden of emotion with the band’s 1994 hit, “Las Flores.” The genre-switching of huapango, rock and ska influences have made it a favorite of its fans.
2. La Ingrata
Ingrata, no me digas que me quieres
No me digas que me adoras, que me amas, que me extrañas
Que ya no te creo nada
The cheerful sound of this norteña/rock song makes it one of the band’s most well-known songs, but the band has taken a fierce stand against playing it live at concerts in honor of protesting the high rates of femicides in Mexico. Cross your fingers they will make an exception during their 30th anniversary tour.
3. Eres
Eres
El tiempo que comparto, eso eres
Lo que la gente promete cuando se quiere
Mi salvación, mi esperanza y mi fe
The 2004 Latin Grammy Award-winning ‘Best Rock’ song captured the hearts of lovestruck rockeros with its soulful lyrics about the object of del Real’s affection.
4. María
Sale sola de noche María
Pena por la ciudad
Recorriendo las calles que un día
Negó besos en la oscuridad
Watching the music video for Café Tacvba’s first hit single, we see how young lead singer
Rubén Albarrán looked! The sleepy guitar strings are some of the roots of the Café Tacvba we now know and love.
5. Futuro
Es una cuestión de tiempo
Tan breve este momento
En que eres y en que soy
Tú mañana ya te fuiste
Y antes me dijiste
El futuro es hoy
One of the band’s most recent hits, “Futuro” mixes electronica with what sounds like a tribal drum to sing some eerie lyrics about life and death.
6. Aprovéchate
Aprovéchate de mí, de que estoy enamorado
Aprovéchate que al fin te encontraste con un hombre así
Del Real is a master in his lyricism, and his words are on full display once again in this 2012 song.
7. Chilanga Banda
Mejor yo me hecho una chela
Y chance enchufo una chava
Chambeando de chafirete
Me sobra chupe y pachanga
Ready to dive head-first into Chilango slang? The band tests your vocabulary with this fast-paced song. This might be the song you will need to memorize the most before heading to sing at the concert!