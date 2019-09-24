Mexican rock band Fobia celebrates 30th anniversary with 2019 U.S. Tour

Also celebrating the release of the live album Pastel, recorded at Palacio de Deportes in Mexico City.
“Although influenced by new wave and post-punk in their earlier years, the band’s sound has since shifted into straightforward alt-rock. Even so, the five-piece has retained many of the eclectic textures that helped it stand out from its Latin rock counterparts.” San Antonio Current
To celebrate their thirtieth anniversary, veteran Mexican rockers Fobia are set for their 2019 U.S. Tour. The five-piece band will also be celebrating the release of the live album Pastel, which they recently recorded at the legendary Palacio de Deportes in Mexico City.
The tour begins on October 30 in the Houston, Texas at the House of Blues and will also take the group to San Antonio, Dallas, Las Vegas, San Francisco, Chicago, and New York, plus once stop in Canada in Toronto.
*Additional dates may be announced.
Fobia, known as one of the most creative and long-standing rock bands from Mexico, is excited to sing-along with fans in the U.S. and Canada to their hits such as “Vivo”, “El Microbito”, “Hoy Tengo Miedo”, “El Diablo” and many other unforgettable songs that form their repertoire.
Leo, Paco, Iñaki, Chá! and Jay de la Cueva return stronger than ever to celebrate thirty years of performing and recording together.
ABOUT FOBIA:
With a career spanning thirty years, eight albums, several international tours through Latin America and North America, and numerous awards, Mexican rock band Fobia is renowned for their professionalism and the quality and energy of each of their live shows. Through their hard work and relentless dedication, they have become one of the most talented and consistent Mexican rock bands of our time.
In 1990, Fobia released their debut, self-titled album featuring the single “Microbito”, which has since became one of the most popular songs in Mexican rock history despite censorship during the time period. Their second album, Mundo Feliz, was released in 1991 and included the singles “Camila” and “El Diablo”. In 1993, they released their third album, titled Leche, which featured “Plástico” and “Miel de Escorpión.” After a three-year hiatus, Fobia released Amor Chiquito in 1996, which became a giant success for the band with the songs “Revolución sin manos”, “Hipnotízame”, “Descontrol” “VenenoVil” and “Vivo”. The album’s popularity allowed them to begin touring internationally, including a stop at the massive Rock Al Parque festival in Colombia.
Wow, the fourth album by Fobia, was released in 1999 and includes several of their biggest hits, including the two singles “Hoy Tengo Miedo” and “Más Caliente Que El Sol”. Fobia has since released two studio albums–Rosa Venus and Destruye Hogares–as well as the live album Fobia – XX, all which reveal a more musically developed, maturer side to the band.
The last Fobia tour, which was in 2012, was one of their most successful tours to-date. Each night they performed a complete album from their repertoire, which allowed their fans to listen in entirety to some of the most important albums in Rock en Español history. Since then, they have continued performing at festivals in Latin America and the U.S. such as Revolution Fest (Guadalajara), Machaca Fest (Monterrey), Vive Latino (Mexico City), and Ruido Fest (Chicago). They most recently released the live album Pastel, which was recorded at the renowned Palacio de Deportes in Mexico City.
BAND MEMBERS:
LEONARDO DEL LOZANNE – Lead vocals and guitar
PACO HUIDOBRO – Guitar
IÑAKI VAZQUEZ – Keyboards
CHA! – Bass
JAY DE LA CUEVA – Drums
October 2019
30, House of Blues, Houston, TX
31, The Aztec Theatre , San Antonio
November 2019
1, The Bomb Factory, Dallas
2, Catrina Music Fest, McAllen TX
4, Marquee Theatre, Phoenix, AZ
5, House of Blues, Las Vegas
6, House of Blues, San Diego
7, The Regency Ballroom, San Francisco
9, Tropicalia, Pico Rivera Fairgrounds
10, Ace of Spades, Sacramento
27, Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom, Chicago
28, Queen Elizabeth Theatre, Toronto Canada
29, Playstation Theatre, NY
30, The Fillmore Silver Spring, Silver Spring MD (Washington DC)
December 2019
1, Center Stage – The Loft- Vinyl- Atlanta GA
