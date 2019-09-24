Mexican rock band Fobia celebrates 30th anniversary with 2019 U.S. Tour

ABOUT FOBIA:

With a career spanning thirty years, eight albums, several international tours through Latin America and North America, and numerous awards, Mexican rock band Fobia is renowned for their professionalism and the quality and energy of each of their live shows. Through their hard work and relentless dedication, they have become one of the most talented and consistent Mexican rock bands of our time.

In 1990, Fobia released their debut, self-titled album featuring the single “Microbito”, which has since became one of the most popular songs in Mexican rock history despite censorship during the time period. Their second album, Mundo Feliz, was released in 1991 and included the singles “Camila” and “El Diablo”. In 1993, they released their third album, titled Leche, which featured “Plástico” and “Miel de Escorpión.” After a three-year hiatus, Fobia released Amor Chiquito in 1996, which became a giant success for the band with the songs “Revolución sin manos”, “Hipnotízame”, “Descontrol” “VenenoVil” and “Vivo”. The album’s popularity allowed them to begin touring internationally, including a stop at the massive Rock Al Parque festival in Colombia.

Wow, the fourth album by Fobia, was released in 1999 and includes several of their biggest hits, including the two singles “Hoy Tengo Miedo” and “Más Caliente Que El Sol”. Fobia has since released two studio albums–Rosa Venus and Destruye Hogares–as well as the live album Fobia – XX, all which reveal a more musically developed, maturer side to the band.

The last Fobia tour, which was in 2012, was one of their most successful tours to-date. Each night they performed a complete album from their repertoire, which allowed their fans to listen in entirety to some of the most important albums in Rock en Español history. Since then, they have continued performing at festivals in Latin America and the U.S. such as Revolution Fest (Guadalajara), Machaca Fest (Monterrey), Vive Latino (Mexico City), and Ruido Fest (Chicago). They most recently released the live album Pastel, which was recorded at the renowned Palacio de Deportes in Mexico City.