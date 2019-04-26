Legendary Latin bands Enanitos Verdes & Hombres G’s ‘Huevos Revueltos Tour’ back by popular demand

Legendary bands Enanitos Verdes and Hombres G, two of the most popular and highly recognized Latin bands from recent decades are extending their successful co-headlining Huevos Revueltos Tour. In this anticipated tour that brings together both the nostalgic older generation and the band’s newest fans, both bands play as one through hit after hit; scrambled together as the name of the tour hints. This eight-city tour run will commence on June 7th in Las Vegas and will wrap up on June 19th in Silver Springs, MD.

Both bands have trajectories of their own. Originally from Mendoza, Argentina, Enanitos Verdes is a legendary pop-rock group for generations of fans throughout Latin America, with a great musical history full of awards, nominations and prestigious recognitions in multiple countries throughout their career. The group’s discography, currently formed by Marciano Cantero, Felipe Staiti and Jota Morelli, consists of 15 albums, an EP and countless compilations released by their previous record companies.

On the other hand, Hombres G is a Spanish band formed in 1983 and is undoubtedly one of the most prominent groups of the 80’s and 90’s in Ibero-America. Influenced by the English new wave and the first albums of The Beatles, Hombres G, as well as Enanitos Verdes, experienced massive popularity in their era that led them to sell millions of records and perform for thousands of fans at their concerts, filling up stadiums and disrupting cities when making appearances.

Undoubtedly, this is a tour that keeps extending due to its popularity and uniqueness of each band. Don’t miss out! Tour dates below: