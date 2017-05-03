Interpol Announces “Turn On The Bright Lights” 15th Anniversary Shows

Paul Banks, Sam Fogarino and Daniel Kessler will celebrate the 15th Anniversary!

The band will play at LA State Historic Park in Los Angeles on Saturday, September 30th at 7pm, one of only two US shows they’ve planned.

Turn On The Bright Lights has sold over a million albums to date, and continues to be a complex, melodic, unforgettable debut release.

The band is currently working on new music, for their sixth album due for release through Matador Records, worldwide, in 2018.

Presale begins Thursday, May 4 from 10:00 AM to 10:00 PM with the password BRIGHT.

The general on sale is Friday, May 5 at 10:00 AM. Click here to purchase tickets!

