The Hollywood Bowl’s 2017 Schedule is Here!

As one of the iconic concert locations for any music lover, the Hollywood Bowl has had a prominent place in the live recordings of The Doors, Morrissey, and The Beatles. And in the time since those concerts have been packaged and sold for people to enjoy everywhere, the Bowl has continued on, each year bringing in new talent, hosting the annual Playboy Jazz Festival, and films, all backed by the LA Philharmonic Orchestra.

And this year, in addition to all the other great talent, one of Al Borde’s favorite Cafe Tacuba will be headlining the Bowl on Sunday September 17 alongside La Santa Cecilia and Mon Laferte in one of the last shows of the season.

Single tickets won’t be available for sale until May 7th, but those interested in the subscription, which includes Classical and Weekend Spectaculars as well as Jazz, the KCRW World Festival of Music, and the Sunday Sunset Concerts, packages are available now. For more information, check out their calendar.

Or, just check the calendar to find out who else will be playing along with Blondie, Garbage, Morris Day and the Time, Pentatonix, Common, and Corrine Bailey Rae.

Main Photo By Eric Chan from Hollywood, United States (DSC_4953) [CC BY 2.0], via Wikimedia Commons