Maná Adds Seventh Performance in Los Angeles for “Rayando El Sol” Tour

Rock en español superstars Maná have added a seventh Los Angeles show at The Forum during their highly-anticipated “Rayando El Sol” tour.
It is the first time an artist or group books a seventh show in one year at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif.
The Los Angeles leg of the tour will start from Friday, September 20 to Sunday, September 22, and another leg from Friday, November 22 to Sunday, November 24.
The final tour date will culminate at The Forum on Saturday, December 7.
Formed in Guadalajara, Mexico in 1986, the quartet of Fher Olvera, Alex González, Sergio Vallín and Juan Calleros have gone on to be global authorities for the Latin Rock genre.
The band’s hits have spanned 33 years, from Latin rock classic “Oye Mi Amor” to more current hits such as “Mi Verdad” with fellow global superstar Shakira.
In the U.S., Maná holds an impressive nine #1 albums and ten #1 singles -more than any other band in the history of Billboard’s “Hot Latin Songs” chart.
The band is also the top-drawing all-Spanish language concert band in the U.S.
Tickets go on sale Friday, August 16 for the general public at Ticketmaster.com.
Below is the full line-up of the MANÁ: RAYANDO EL SOL TOUR 2019 dates:
|
Date
|
City
|
Venue
|
Saturday, August 31, 2019
|
Laredo. TX
|
Sames Auto Arena
|
Wednesday, September 4, 2019
|
Corpus Christi, TX
|
American Bank Center
|
Friday, September 6, 2019
|
Houston, TX
|
Toyota Center
|
Saturday, September 7, 2019
|
Dallas, TX
|
American Airlines Center
|
Wednesday, September 11, 2019
|
El Paso, TX
|
UTEP Don Haskins Center
|
Friday, September 13, 2019
|
Phoenix, AZ
|
Talking Stick Resort Arena
|
Saturday, September 14, 2019
|
Las Vegas, NV
|
MGM Grand Garden Arena
|
Friday, September 20, 2019
|
Los Angeles, CA
|
The Forum
|
Saturday, September 21, 2019
|
Los Angeles, CA
|
The Forum
|
Sunday, September 22, 2019
|
Los Angeles, CA
|
The Forum
|
Friday, September 27, 2019
|
San Jose, CA
|
SAP Center at San Jose
|
Saturday, September 28, 2019
|
San Jose, CA
|
SAP Center at San Jose
|
Sunday, September 29, 2019
|
San Diego, CA
|
North Island Credit Union Amphitheater
|
Wednesday, October 9, 2019
|
Denver, CO
|
Pepsi Center
|
Friday, October 11, 2019
|
Chicago, IL
|
Allstate Arena
|
Saturday, October 12, 2019
|
Chicago, IL
|
Allstate Arena
|
Thursday, October 17, 2019
|
Toronto, ON
|
Scotiabank Arena
|
Saturday, October 19, 2019
|
Brooklyn, NY
|
Barclays Center
|
Sunday, October 20, 2019
|
Greensboro, NC
|
Greensboro Coliseum
|
Tuesday, October 22, 2019
|
Fairfax, VA
|
EagleBank Arena
|
Friday, October 25, 2019
|
Miami, FL
|
American Airlines Arena
|
Sunday, October 27, 2019
|
Atlanta, GA
|
Infinite Energy Arena
|
Wednesday, November 6, 2019
|
El Paso, TX
|
UTEP Don Haskins Center
|
Friday, November 8, 2019
|
Houston, TX
|
Toyota Center
|
Saturday, November 9, 2019
|
Dallas, TX
|
American Airlines Center
|
Thursday, November 14, 2019
|
Edinburg, TX
|
Bert Ogden Arena
|
Friday, November 15, 2019
|
San Antonio, TX
|
AT&T Center
|
Sunday, November 17, 2019
|
Phoenix, AZ
|
Talking Stick Resort Arena
|
Friday, November 22, 2019
|
Los Angeles, CA
|
The Forum
|
Saturday, November 23, 2019
|
Los Angeles, CA
|
The Forum
|
Sunday, November 24, 2019
|
Los Angeles, CA
|
The Forum
|
Wednesday, November 27, 2019
|
Sacramento, CA
|
Golden 1 Center
|
Saturday, November 30, 2019
|
Oakland, CA
|
Oracle Arena
|
Thursday, December 5, 2019
|
Fresno, CA
|
Save Mart Center
|
Saturday, December 7, 2019
|
Los Angeles, CA
|
The Forum