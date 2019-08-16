Maná Adds Seventh Performance in Los Angeles for “Rayando El Sol” Tour

Rock en español superstars Maná have added a seventh Los Angeles show at The Forum during their highly-anticipated “Rayando El Sol” tour.

It is the first time an artist or group books a seventh show in one year at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif.

The Los Angeles leg of the tour will start from Friday, September 20 to Sunday, September 22, and another leg from Friday, November 22 to Sunday, November 24.

The final tour date will culminate at The Forum on Saturday, December 7.

Formed in Guadalajara, Mexico in 1986, the quartet of Fher Olvera, Alex González, Sergio Vallín and Juan Calleros have gone on to be global authorities for the Latin Rock genre.

The band’s hits have spanned 33 years, from Latin rock classic “Oye Mi Amor” to more current hits such as “Mi Verdad” with fellow global superstar Shakira.

In the U.S., Maná holds an impressive nine #1 albums and ten #1 singles -more than any other band in the history of Billboard’s “Hot Latin Songs” chart.

The band is also the top-drawing all-Spanish language concert band in the U.S.

Tickets go on sale Friday, August 16 for the general public at Ticketmaster.com.

Al Borde will be giving away two two-pack of tickets to one of the Los Angeles show dates. Make sure to follow us on social media for a chance to win!

Below is the full line-up of the MANÁ: RAYANDO EL SOL TOUR 2019 dates:

Date City Venue Saturday, August 31, 2019 Laredo. TX Sames Auto Arena Wednesday, September 4, 2019 Corpus Christi, TX American Bank Center Friday, September 6, 2019 Houston, TX Toyota Center Saturday, September 7, 2019 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center Wednesday, September 11, 2019 El Paso, TX UTEP Don Haskins Center Friday, September 13, 2019 Phoenix, AZ Talking Stick Resort Arena Saturday, September 14, 2019 Las Vegas, NV MGM Grand Garden Arena Friday, September 20, 2019 Los Angeles, CA The Forum Saturday, September 21, 2019 Los Angeles, CA The Forum Sunday, September 22, 2019 Los Angeles, CA The Forum Friday, September 27, 2019 San Jose, CA SAP Center at San Jose Saturday, September 28, 2019 San Jose, CA SAP Center at San Jose Sunday, September 29, 2019 San Diego, CA North Island Credit Union Amphitheater Wednesday, October 9, 2019 Denver, CO Pepsi Center Friday, October 11, 2019 Chicago, IL Allstate Arena Saturday, October 12, 2019 Chicago, IL Allstate Arena Thursday, October 17, 2019 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena Saturday, October 19, 2019 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center Sunday, October 20, 2019 Greensboro, NC Greensboro Coliseum Tuesday, October 22, 2019 Fairfax, VA EagleBank Arena Friday, October 25, 2019 Miami, FL American Airlines Arena Sunday, October 27, 2019 Atlanta, GA Infinite Energy Arena Wednesday, November 6, 2019 El Paso, TX UTEP Don Haskins Center Friday, November 8, 2019 Houston, TX Toyota Center Saturday, November 9, 2019 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center Thursday, November 14, 2019 Edinburg, TX Bert Ogden Arena Friday, November 15, 2019 San Antonio, TX AT&T Center Sunday, November 17, 2019 Phoenix, AZ Talking Stick Resort Arena Friday, November 22, 2019 Los Angeles, CA The Forum Saturday, November 23, 2019 Los Angeles, CA The Forum Sunday, November 24, 2019 Los Angeles, CA The Forum Wednesday, November 27, 2019 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center Saturday, November 30, 2019 Oakland, CA Oracle Arena Thursday, December 5, 2019 Fresno, CA Save Mart Center Saturday, December 7, 2019 Los Angeles, CA The Forum