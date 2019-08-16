Maná Adds Seventh Performance in Los Angeles for “Rayando El Sol” Tour

By August 16, 2019AB's Top Music News, Music
By | August 16, 2019

Rock en español superstars Maná have added a seventh Los Angeles show at The Forum during their highly-anticipated “Rayando El Sol” tour.

It is the first time an artist or group books a seventh show in one year at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif.

The Los Angeles leg of the tour will start from Friday, September 20 to Sunday, September 22, and another leg from Friday, November 22 to Sunday, November 24.

The final tour date will culminate at The Forum on Saturday, December 7.

Formed in Guadalajara, Mexico in 1986, the quartet of Fher Olvera, Alex González, Sergio Vallín and Juan Calleros have gone on to be global authorities for the Latin Rock genre.

The band’s hits have spanned 33 years, from Latin rock classic “Oye Mi Amor” to more current hits such as “Mi Verdad” with fellow global superstar Shakira.

In the U.S., Maná holds an impressive nine #1 albums and ten #1 singles -more than any other band in the history of Billboard’s “Hot Latin Songs” chart.

The band is also the top-drawing all-Spanish language concert band in the U.S.

Tickets go on sale Friday, August 16 for the general public at Ticketmaster.com.

Al Borde will be giving away two two-pack of tickets to one of the Los Angeles show dates. Make sure to follow us on social media for a chance to win!

Below is the full line-up of the MANÁ: RAYANDO EL SOL TOUR 2019 dates:

Date

City

Venue

Saturday, August 31, 2019

Laredo. TX

Sames Auto Arena

Wednesday, September 4, 2019

Corpus Christi, TX

American Bank Center

Friday, September 6, 2019

Houston, TX

Toyota Center

Saturday, September 7, 2019

Dallas, TX

American Airlines Center

Wednesday, September 11, 2019

El Paso, TX

UTEP Don Haskins Center

Friday, September 13, 2019

Phoenix, AZ

Talking Stick Resort Arena

Saturday, September 14, 2019

Las Vegas, NV

MGM Grand Garden Arena

Friday, September 20, 2019

Los Angeles, CA

The Forum

Saturday, September 21, 2019

Los Angeles, CA

The Forum

Sunday, September 22, 2019

Los Angeles, CA

The Forum

Friday, September 27, 2019

San Jose, CA

SAP Center at San Jose

Saturday, September 28, 2019

San Jose, CA

SAP Center at San Jose

Sunday, September 29, 2019

San Diego, CA

North Island Credit Union Amphitheater

Wednesday, October 9, 2019

Denver, CO

Pepsi Center

Friday, October 11, 2019

Chicago, IL

Allstate Arena

Saturday, October 12, 2019

Chicago, IL

Allstate Arena

Thursday, October 17, 2019

Toronto, ON

Scotiabank Arena

Saturday, October 19, 2019

Brooklyn, NY

Barclays Center

Sunday, October 20, 2019

Greensboro, NC

Greensboro Coliseum

Tuesday, October 22, 2019

Fairfax, VA

EagleBank Arena

Friday, October 25, 2019

Miami, FL

American Airlines Arena

Sunday, October 27, 2019

Atlanta, GA

Infinite Energy Arena

Wednesday, November 6, 2019

El Paso, TX

UTEP Don Haskins Center

Friday, November 8, 2019

Houston, TX

Toyota Center

Saturday, November 9, 2019

Dallas, TX

American Airlines Center

Thursday, November 14, 2019

Edinburg, TX

Bert Ogden Arena

Friday, November 15, 2019

San Antonio, TX

AT&T Center

Sunday, November 17, 2019

Phoenix, AZ

Talking Stick Resort Arena

Friday, November 22, 2019

Los Angeles, CA

The Forum

Saturday, November 23, 2019

Los Angeles, CA

The Forum

Sunday, November 24, 2019

Los Angeles, CA

The Forum

Wednesday, November 27, 2019

Sacramento, CA

Golden 1 Center

Saturday, November 30, 2019

Oakland, CA

Oracle Arena

Thursday, December 5, 2019

Fresno, CA

Save Mart Center

Saturday, December 7, 2019

Los Angeles, CA

The Forum