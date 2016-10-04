Why 2016 Was Selena’s Year

Our Tejano legend, Selena Quintanilla continues to live on through music, fashion and now makeup! Since tragically leaving the world in 1995, fans continue to celebrate her life and vibrant energy, but could 2016 have been a more celebrated year than most for the bilingual superstar?

In the Hispanic entertainment community, Selena’s anniversary is celebrated every year on Univision along side A-list celebrities who pay tribute to her career and being. At her hometown of Corpus Christi, hundreds of people attend the Fiesta de la Flor every year. So what made 2016 different?

Los Angeles radio producer Patty Rodriguez decided to start a petition asking for a Selena-inspired MAC line after MAC released a line honoring Marilyn Monroe. In just 24-hours the petition got 5,000 and eventually it had over 37,000, convincing MAC it was the thing to do.

Selena’s family got involved to make sure the line embodied Selena’s look the right way. Before her death, Selena had been working on a perfume and makeup line, making today’s MAC line even more special for Latinas everywhere.

The line was first previewed by Selena’s husband, Chris Perez.

The limited edition line includes three lipsticks, five eye shadows, an eyeliner, mascara, contour, blush and a powder brush along with white roses, which were Selena’s favorite. On the first day of online sales (Sept. 30), they sold out. MAC has assured frustrated fans that they will restock but the line will only available until November 17.

Aside from the make up line, a beautiful Selena wax figure was showcased in the Madame Tussaud Wax Museum in Hollywood California on August 30. The figure is valued at $350,000.

But thats not it, fans were muy excited this year when they heard that the Queen of Tex Mex will be getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The star is to be placed sometime in 2017.

And did we mention that Selena was nominated for the ‘Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Female‘ alongside Ana Gabriel, Chiquis Rivera and Natalia Jiménez for the 2016 Billboard Latin Music Awards?

On social media, Selena hashtags and YouTube makeup/fashion tutorials continue to trend day and night.

Didn’t you know? Selena lives forever!