Meet Joel D, founder of West Coast Reggeaton

Joel Driz came to the United States in 2002 from Argentina, escaping the financial depression.

He has been doing music since he was 10 years of age, from playing with his brother with imaginary instruments to now writing, playing, singing and producing his own music.

If you have yet to come across this talented urban songwriter, take a look at the next five reasons and follow him and his musical journey ASAP:

1) Joel Driz has a great team on his side 👊 👊 👊

His brother Brian “Brayano” Driz is the other half of this musical project, as well as producer Ervin Ablaev.



2) Boy sure has style 😎 😎 😎 😎 😎

Besides the Argentinian band, Joel D has open for a few well known Latin American bands performing in front of over 8,000 attendees.

4) “Una Calle”, his latest single is FRESH AF and will instantly make you shake your booty 🥁 🥁 🥁

5) The uniqueness of his music lies on the combination of melody and beats, a movement he baptized as “West Coast Reggaeton”, and which is set to break all genre barriers. 🇦🇷 🇺🇸

“It’s easy to say things are hard and be lazy, but if you really strive and keep on working hard, your dreams will eventually become your reality”, Joel D.

