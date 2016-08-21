English Bands Every Latino Listened To

By Roland Vic August 21, 2016 Bios, Music
oasis
By Roland Vic | August 21, 2016

Ever since The British Invasion took over the US, our ears have been blessed by the UK’s most talented bands.

Not only did these English bands shape our taste in music but they were also responsible for some of the fashion choices we proudly made yet embarrassingly deny nowadays.

Whether you’re a first, second or third generation Latino, I guarantee you know most if not all of the next bands, take a look:

1960’s Latinos Listened To:

The Beatles

the_beatles

The Rolling Stones

The_Rolling_Stones
The Who

The Who

Cream

cream

The Yardbirds

The Yardbirds

The Kinks

The Kinks

The Jimi Hendrix Experience

The Jimi Hendrix Experience

1970’s Latinos Jammed To:

Iron Maiden

Iron Maiden

Duran Duran

Duran Duran - 1982

Photo by Gunter W Kienitz/REX (94415b)

Queen

Queen

Led Zeppelin

Led Zeppelin
Pink Floyd

Pink Floyd
Black Sabbath

Black Sabbath
Sex Pistols

Sex Pistols
Fleetwood Mac

Fleetwood Mac

1980’s Latinos Danced To:

The Smiths

The Smiths
The Cure

The Cure
Joy Division

joy_division

Photo by Harry Goodwin / Rex Features ( 512337l )

Depeche Mode

Depeche Mode

The Police

The Police
The Eurythmics

The Eurythmics
Culture Club

Culture Club
Tears for Fears

Tears for Fears

1990’s Latinos Nodded To:

Prodigy

Prodigy
Spice Girls

Spice Girls
Radiohead

radiohead
The Verve

The Verve
Chemical Brothers

Chemical Brothers
Blur

Blur
Oasis

Oasis
Jamiroquai

jamiroquai
Supergrass

Supergrass

2000’s Latinos Sang To:

Bloc Party

Bloc Party
Franz Ferdinand

Franz Ferdinand
Belle and Sebastian

Belle and Sebastian
Gorillaz

Gorillaz
Snow Patrol

Snow Patrol
Keane

Keane
Artic Monkeys

Artic Monkeys
The Kooks

The Kooks

Current Latinos’ English Music:

One Direction

One Direction
Coldplay

Coldplay
Muse

Muse
Mumford & Sons

Mumford & Sons
Florence and the Machine

Florence and the Machine
Hot Chip

Hot Chip
Massive Attack

Massive Attack

  • Oswaldo Jimenez

    The Libertines should be included on the list!

    • Grecia Hernandez

      We’ll add them, thanks Oswaldo!