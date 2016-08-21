English Bands Every Latino Listened To

Ever since The British Invasion took over the US, our ears have been blessed by the UK’s most talented bands.
Not only did these English bands shape our taste in music but they were also responsible for some of the fashion choices we proudly made yet embarrassingly deny nowadays.
Whether you’re a first, second or third generation Latino, I guarantee you know most if not all of the next bands, take a look:
1960’s Latinos Listened To:
The Beatles
The Rolling Stones
The Who
Cream
The Yardbirds
The Kinks
The Jimi Hendrix Experience
1970’s Latinos Jammed To:
Iron Maiden
Duran Duran
Queen
Led Zeppelin
Pink Floyd
Black Sabbath
Sex Pistols
Fleetwood Mac
1980’s Latinos Danced To:
The Smiths
The Cure
Joy Division
Depeche Mode
The Police
The Eurythmics
Culture Club
Tears for Fears
1990’s Latinos Nodded To:
Prodigy
Spice Girls
Radiohead
The Verve
Chemical Brothers
Blur
Oasis
Jamiroquai
Supergrass
2000’s Latinos Sang To:
Bloc Party
Franz Ferdinand
Belle and Sebastian
Gorillaz
Snow Patrol
Keane
Artic Monkeys
The Kooks
Current Latinos’ English Music:
One Direction
Coldplay
Muse
Mumford & Sons
Florence and the Machine
Hot Chip
Massive Attack