Puerto Rican musician Residente launches impactful website

Puerto Rican rapper, writer, producer and co-founder of the known group Calle 13, Residente traveled to Russia, Spain, Ghana and China in the last two years to reconnect with his roots while discovering new music. Residente has now launched his website that displays the behind-the-scenes photos of his experience along with teasers of his new upcoming music and will soon air his documentary.

@Residente is about to attempt to give more of himself in a very real way than any other artist has ever tried. Hope he pulls it off. #art — george 34 (@georgez22161737) December 15, 2016

In a Facebook post, Residente invited his fans to learn about his unique experience. Aside from his musical success, he’s known for this advocacy in social justice and equality in Latin America. Did we mention he has 25 Grammy Awards sitting at home, the most Grammys ever awarded to a Latin artist.

We already had a chance to surf his site and it left us hungry for more content.

His first solo album is expected to drop sometime next year along with a world tour to be announced in spring 2017.