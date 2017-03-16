Joe Biden is the Meme of the Year at SXSW 2017

Founded in 1987 in Austin, Texas, South by Southwest (SXSW) is best known for its conference and festivals that celebrate the convergence of the interactive, film, and music industries.

The former Vice President of the United States, spoke on Sunday at the Austin Convention Center on his plans for a cancer initiative, where he said:

“Your generation can be the first that goes through life with a completely different understanding of cancer: as a preventable or controllable disease rather than a death sentence.”

Then on a slighter different genre on Tuesday March 14th, Joe Biden was named the “Meme of the Year” at the SXSW Interactive Innovation Awards.

Here are some of the most popular and shared “Prankster Joe Biden” memes, also responsible for Barry’s BFF latest award:

