Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month Vesper Public Relations is rapidly becoming the agency of record for the top multicultural events in SOCAL

In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month Vesper Public Relations is the go-to agency for multicultural events in Los Angeles, working with Latin American cultures from Latinx, Bilingual, Mexican/American, Peruvian & Central American.
For over 10 years, Vesper PR has been the agency of record for some of the most transcendental multicultural events in Southern California and beyond. Events like the 73rd Annual East Los Angeles Mexican Independence Day Parade & Festival whose Grand Marshal was Boxer & World Heavyweight Champion; Andy Ruiz Jr. (one of the longest running Mexican Independence Day parades in the country), 12th Annual La Feria de Los Moles at Grand Park (the largest Mexican food festival in the U.S.), the 3rd Annual Festival Chapin (celebrating Guatemalan Culture at Lafayette Park), the Peruvian Festival Los Angeles (one of the fastest growing cultural events in L.A.) and the 11th Annual Hola Mexico Film Festival (the largest Mexican film festival outside of Mexico) plus Audacity of Sound by Grand Performances and the inaugural Tropicalia Music & Taco Festival ( Long Beach) .
Vesper PR; is very knowledgeable of the diaspora of Latin American cultures, especially in the United States, and in particular to Southern California. This first hand knowledge has not only garnered national Latin media coverage for clients seeking to connect with their core audience, but it has also helped Vesper PR clients crossover to English speaking audiences via general market media coverage leading to a much desired multi-culture exchange that is very important for the growth of the above mentioned events. In addition Vesper PR is always seeking to develop liaisons between community organizations to ensure that our audiences are being properly served and spread to all interested.
Proving that Vesper PR is the go to firm for all things Latinx, reporters looking for quotes on Latin culture are turning to Vesper PR founder Mariluz Gonzalez for her unique insight. Most recently she was quoted in the New York Times article; “Día de Muertos Barbie: Respectful Tribute, or Obviously Cultural Appropriation?” Earlier this year Mariluz Gonzalez was featured in Billboard magazine’s article “The PR Ladies Behind Latin Superstars” a compiled list of the most important publicists in the Latin market.
In 2008, Mariluz Gonzalez founded Vesper Public Relations and Marketing, an independent multicultural agency located in San Fernando Valley, California. Mariluz is also proud of her client’s development both personally as well as in business.
“My team and I are always excited when we find ordinary people doing extraordinary things, and we love to share their story with the community around them and introduce them to a wider audience,” said the Vesper PR President. She goes on to add, “the great appreciation I’ve received from clients turned friends like fashion designer Johana Hernandez of Glaudi Bridal, and filmmaker Carlos Hurtado drives me to develop more relationships in this incredible community.”
ABOUT VESPER PUBLIC RELATIONS
Vesper Public Relations & Marketing was founded by Mariluz Gonzalez, who after graduating with a B.A in Latin American Studies from UCLA, began working in public relations with well-established entertainment labels. However, her love of Latino Arts & Culture and entrepreneurial spirit led her to successfully launch Vesper Public Relations & Marketing in 2008. Mariluz Gonzalez is also a long-time co-host of KPFK’s long-running Latin Alternative music show, Travel Tips for Aztlan, bringing a deeper level of entertainment expertise to her clients.
Vesper PR’s extensive knowledge in the diverse, contemporary Latino culture, and the team’s reputable relationships with various media producers and other cultural influencers differentiates the agency as true specialists in the industry.
Vesper PR is known for building profitable alliances between promoters and organizations, brands and events. Embracing an avant-garde vision, Vesper PR seeks out and utilize all avenues of promotion be it traditional or alternative in order to remain as innovative and fresh as their clients.
Both Vesper Public Relations and Mariluz Gonzalez have been recognized by the City of Los Angeles for their work in deepening the cultural presence of artists in the city. Recently , Mariluz was honored amongst 31 other women from the San Fernando Valley by the popular blog, I am San Fernando, for their contribution to their community.