10 Peeps Everyone is Hating on Right Now

Although hating does not burn any calories, it is one of the most popular hobby.

If you need a few more reasons to appreciate the few people who love you, take a look at those who are currently hated worldwide.

1) Donald Trump

Because, why not? Trump’s latest ‘shenanigan’ (since he seems to be playing with power) was to ban people coming to the US from Iraq, Syria, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen for at least 90 days and suspend the US refugee program.

2) Selena Gomez

Even mid-30s “teen-wannabe” ladies are pissed at Gomez for breaking the girlfriend-code and dating Michael Jackson’s long lost son The Weeknd. Good news is she is really not breaking any rules!!! As she is friends with the sister of her new guy’s ex and not the ex herself. #FirstWorldProblems

3) La La Land

The awarded film has surprisingly received some hate since some consider it is highly overrated and not necessarily the “IT” production of the year. Guess we’ll have to wait for the Academy Awards to see…

4) The Bachelor’s Corinne

The 24-year-old who runs a multi-million dollar company (She works for her dad!) has quickly turned into the most hated girl inside and outside The Bachelor’s mansion due to her extremely flirtatious ways with Mr. Nick Viall and petty comments.

5) Paris Jackson

nothing more important than family pic.twitter.com/cvpqG0IfzT — Paris-Michael K. J. (@ParisJackson) November 24, 2016



The recent hate came from her Rolling Stone’s cover and interview in which she stated she is black.

“I consider myself black,” she says, adding later that her dad “would look me in the eyes and he’d point his finger at me and he’d be like, ‘You’re black. Be proud of your roots.’ And I’d be like, ‘OK, he’s my dad, why would he lie to me?’ So I just believe what he told me. ‘Cause, to my knowledge, he’s never lied to me.

6) Salma Hayek

Speaking about race, Hayek got into a heated debate with African American actress Jessica Williams at the “Powered By Women” luncheon,

“Who are you when you’re not Black and you’re not a woman? Who are you and what have you got to give?” asked Hayek “A lot, but some days, I’m just Black and I’m just a woman. Like, it’s not my choice. I know who I am.” replied Williams

Although Hayek kept on inviting Williams to look outside her race and sex, she later said: “Baby, I’m Mexican and Arab”

So there you go, Hayek wants you to think outside your ethnic background but she does not follow her own rules, in addition, she knows African American women’s struggle and according to her it’s real, read the complete exchange here.

7) Emma Watson playing Belle

She is not as pretty as Belle (a freaking cartoon?), her French accent is not a thick (Girl is actually French!), she can’t sing and the list goes on. Truth is Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” will be Spring Break’s biggest blockbuster and Miss Watson will be partly responsible for that.

8) Azealia Banks

The “Chasing Time” singer has always something controversial to say. On her latest rant, incited by a tweet by Rihanna, she kindly ask for everyone to take a chill pill and stop hating on Donald Trump. Azealia went as far as shutting Rihanna down for not being a US citizen and posting her phone number on Instagram.

9) Mr Zhang

A lion was shot dead at Youngor Zoo in the city of Ningbo, right after mauling Mr. Zhang. What was Mr. Zhang doing inside the lion’s den? Apparently, the tickets were far too expensive so he decided to only pay for his wife and kids then jumped over a 10 feet wall.. right into the lion’s zoo habitat.

10) Taylor Swift

People are getting tired of Swift constant “victim” persona. Ellie Woodward, from Buzzfeed, goes over how this very well could be a manipulative stunt to gain fame and based on the comments, many seem to agree. Adding fire to the fuel, self-proclaimed feminist Taylor, got slammed for not attending the Women’s March yet tweeting about it.

Feeling better about yourself? Our work here is done #PeaceWeOut