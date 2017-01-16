Nintendo’s New Console Plus 3 Things That Happened Last Week

These four new stories caught our attention last week.

Here’s random topics that you can use to deflect anyone’s attempts to talk about pee and politics (both being horrible ice breakers).

Nintendo Announces New Console – Already Sold-Out

Nintendo has just announced the official launch date and price of their new system, the Nintendo Switch. Nintendo previewed some of the system’s capabilities back in October, along with a few choice titles that would have Nintendo fanboys racing to pre-order the system.

Now, with this most recent presentation from Nintendo streamed live on January 13th, the company has reported a release date of March 3, 2017, with a $300 price tag.

Despite the failure of the Wii U, Nintendo’s last big console, something about the Switch has shown fans enough promise to have them selling out pre-orders across major retailers.

Deadpool an Oscar Contender?

Apparently, Deadpool has likely odds of becoming an Oscar nominated movie. According to MTV news, the raunchy super-hero movie has plenty of accolades behind it to earn a nomination: a box-office breaking record, a Critics’ Choice Award, a Golden Globe nomination, and Best Picture nominations from Writers Guide of America and Producers Guild of America.

The article states there’s a trend where pictures nominated for Best Picture with the PGA end up having a big shot at Best Picture from the Academy Awards. Even Ryan Reynolds has responded to the hype with a recent tweet:

Kidnapped Newborn Found Safe 18 Years Later

In Jacksonville, FL, back in 1998, newborn baby Kamiyah Mobley was swiped from the hospital by an impostor nurse. The kidnapping happened so quickly that missing posters had to use conceptualized photos. According to the Washington Post, tireless investigations turned up no leads until 2016, when investigators made the connection to someone with the same birthday as Mobley but with a different name. After realizing the identification papers were fake, the agencies made their move. Mobley was revealed to have been living with her kidnapper, who has since been arrested.

Scientists Create Blood Vessels with 3D Printer

Chinese scientists have got us one step closer toward creating artificial organs. Scientists were able to create functional blood vessels inside of monkeys by injecting them with “bio-ink.” The bio-ink, derived from the monkey’s own stem cells, contains the ingredients needed to stimulate the growth of new blood vessels. According to the article from CNN, this “groundbreaking” practice might one day lead us to healing–or replacing–damaged organs.