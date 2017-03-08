All There Is to Know About The Broad Museum in LA

Selfies at The Broad Museum have taken over everyone’s Instagram news feed in the past two months.

What makes this FREE museum everyone’s current favorite hangout place?

The 120,000-square-foot, $140-million building designed by Diller Scofidio + Renfro in collaboration with Gensler, opened to the public on September 20, 2015.

Featuring two floors of gallery space, The Broad Museum is home to more than 2,000 works of art, which are among the most prominent holdings of postwar and contemporary art worldwide.

It was due to its sudden popularity and its visitors experience at the museum that on summer of 2016 their ticketing system completely changed.

And ever since then, the demand to visit The Broad increases day after day.

Want to go? Here is what you should do!

The online system makes advance tickets available beginning the first day of the previous month:

The closest date available for general admission tickets is April 4th, 2017.

If you have out-of-state friends or family visiting soon NO WORRIES!

The Broad Museum also offers a standby line for first come, first serve access.

Due to their wait times, the museum recommends preparing for the sun and heat by bringing water and snacks to drink and eat in line, wearing a hat, and wearing sunscreen. Note that food and drink must be consumed before entering the museum. Water bottles can be carried in your bag with the top closed.

Remember that entrance is completely free! However, they do charge for their special exhibitions and advance ticketing is highly recommended for those as well.

Parking at the museum is $12 for three hours with validation, if not it’ll be $22. Nearby cheaper parking options are across from the Concert Hall ($9) or finding street parking. The Grand Park is walking distance from The Broad so plan way ahead because once you’re there, odds are you’ll spend most of your day in Downtown LA.

Favorites at The Broad Museum:

Yayoi Kusama’s Infinity Mirrored Room

You must make a reservation to spend 45 seconds inside this breathtaking piece of art. Do so as soon as you enter the museum!

Robert Therrien’s Under the Table

Jeff Koons’ balloon inspired pieces plus Michael Jackson and Bubbles sculpture.

Takashi Murakami’s work

Jean-Michel Basquiat

Pictures from The Broad Museum’s Facebook account and Yelp.com