Six Movies Hitting the Theaters This Weekend

TO WATCH WITH THE GALS: NON-TRANSFERABLE

Amy purchases the dream vacation to Europe with her boyfriend only to get dumped hours after. Since the tickets and hotel reservations are not transferable she goes on a google search looking for a cute guy with her ex’s name to take on this international FREE adventure! If she can’t change the tickets… why not change the guy?

FOR THOSE WHO LIVE FOR THE THRILL: A CURE FOR WELLNESS

An ambitious yet naive young executive is sent to retrieve his company’s CEO from an idyllic “wellness center”. He soon suspects that the spa’s miraculous treatments are not what they seem. His sanity is tested, as he finds himself diagnosed with the same curious illness that keeps all the guests here longing for the cure.

RELIGION AND POLITICS, NEED WE SAY MORE? KEEP QUIET

An interesting documentary following Csanad Szegedi, vice-president of Jobbik, Hungary’s far-right extremist party anti-Semitic who regularly espoused anti-Semitic rhetoric and Holocaust denials and his astonishing transformation when finding out he is Jewish.

FOR THE LOVEY DOVEYS WHO ENJOY ROMANTIC DRAMAS: MY NAME IS EMILY

A story of madness, sadness and love. On her 16th birthday, Emily escapes from her foster home, and with the help of Arden, the boy who loves her, she sets out to find her father, a visionary writer, locked up in a far-off mental institution. This is a story of redemption.

A MEXICAN AMERICAN ROMANTIC COMEDY: EVERYBODY LOVES SOMEBODY

Pressured by a family wedding in Mexico, Clara asks a co-worker to pose as her boyfriend for the weekend festivities, – only to be caught by surprise when her ex- boyfriend (and family favorite) suddenly shows up after disappearing from her life completely. Torn, Clara must decide between going back to the past or open her heart to new and unexpected possibilities.

FOR LOVEY DOVEYS WHO DONT WANT THE TYPICAL ROMANTIC COMEDY: YOU’RE KILLING ME SUSANA

A story about Eligio, fun-loving guy who lives to party and is suddenly abandoned by his wife Susana. His certainty that things were great between them erodes as he speaks with everyone who may know where she is. Once she founds her, he realizes that Susana has moved on but he loves her still and tries to win her back.