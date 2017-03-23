5 Spanish Thrillers That Will Haunt Your Dreams

Not all from Spain but all in Spanish, films about a mutilated five-year-old, a crazy psycho plastic surgeon and a snuff video involving sadistic porn are part of this mix. Do you dare to watch?

Grab some popcorn, you will definitely sleep with the lights on after watching these.

Sure some are popular but these haunting thrillers are not exactly known by many. It is now up to you to recommend them!

The Nameless (Los Sin Nombre) by Jaume Balaguero (1999)

Five years after a young girl was murdered when her mother seemed to have started to recover, a phone call once again shatters her life: “Mummy, it’s me, please help me”.

Although the plot gets weak and predictable at times, the sinister and nameless cult will definitely be frighten you enough to make you jump from your seat.



Rotten Tomatoes Score: 42%

Thesis (Tesis) by Alejandro Amenabar (1996)

While doing a thesis about violence, Angela finds a snuff video where a girl is tortured until death. Soon she discovers that the girl was a former student in her faculty and that she could now be the new target of this sadistic ring.

Who doesn’t feel intrigued by films like this one? Similar to the Hostel plot, where you can’t help to think that this could be someone’s reality.



Rotten Tomatoes Score: 71%

The Orphanage (El Orfanato) by Guillermo del Toro (2007)

A woman brings her family back to her childhood home, which used to be an orphanage for handicapped children. Before long, her son starts to communicate with an invisible new friend.

Prepare for a burst of mixed emotions: fear, melancholy, sadness and grief throughout the whole movie.



Rotten Tomatoes Score: 86%

The Skin I Love In (La Piel Que Habito) by Pedro Almodovar (2011)

A brilliant plastic surgeon, haunted by past tragedies, creates a type of synthetic skin that withstands any kind of damage. His guinea pig: a mysterious and volatile woman who holds the key to his obsession.

This is a true masterpiece! No matter how many times you watch it you’ll keep on finding it extremely interesting and disgusting.



Rotten Tomatoes Score: 84%

The Hidden Face (La Cara Oculta) by Andres Baiz (2011)

An orchestra conductor deals with the mysterious disappearance of his girlfriend.

This is not a Spanish but a Colombian thriller (Still qualifies, right?) that will give you the chills and make you reconsider who you date.



Rotten Tomatoes Score: 72%