Spoiler Free Reviews: Wish Upon

A horror film, when done correctly, should keep people on the edges of their seats even long after the movie has ended. However, far too often, horror films are reliant more so on cheap scare tactics while the characterization can be considered flimsy at best. Ironically, this isn’t the case with Wish Upon, the new horror film from Annabelle Director, John R. Leonetti.

While not necessarily a horror classic by any stretch, the movie wastes little time in getting to the blood and guts as well as the meat of the story, Clare Shannon’s wishes and the results of said wishes. Where it’s also surprisingly successful, is in the attempts at humor, which at times seem to be almost over the top in the amount that comes from the script and, primarily, Sydney Park’s Meredith McNeil. However, it’s also this humor that makes the film unique from other typical tween targeted horror flicks.

Sure, there’s no shortage of typical stereotypes.

High school movie focusing around one girl who tends to be bullied. The plot ultimately building towards some event where everyone from the school will be involved. Said girl having a crush on… well, we won’t necessarily give that away, but face it, even if we hadn’t said anything, you probably would have known it was coming and then some.

However, despite these faults, the movie also avoids the previously mentioned pitfall of relying on cheap scare tactics to cause a reaction, instead, following in the path of other horror films who have used music and other set ups to tease the pending death and then drawing out the screen time required to kill off the next character while keeping the audience guessing about who will end up suffering the results of the wish as well as how they’ll end up being killed.

And, despite the film’s relative predictability, it’s still a movie that will also likely leave teenagers hoping that none of their friends have a magical wish box and the studio with the next potential teen horror franchise.

Wish Upon hits theaters July 14, 2017 nationwide.